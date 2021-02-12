 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Albany, OR

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.

Local Weather

