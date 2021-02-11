Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Albany, OR

Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.