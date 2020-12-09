 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Albany, OR

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.

