Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Albany, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Albany, OR

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.

