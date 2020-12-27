Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Albany, OR

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.