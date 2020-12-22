Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Albany, OR

Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.