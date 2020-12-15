Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Albany, OR

Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Local Weather
