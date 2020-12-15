 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Albany, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Albany, OR

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News