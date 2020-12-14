 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Albany, OR

Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

