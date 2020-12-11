Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Albany, OR

Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!