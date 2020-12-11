 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Albany, OR

Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

