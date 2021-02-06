 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News