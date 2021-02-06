Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Outdoo…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Thursday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered sho…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. W…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Rain is…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
Albany's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an i…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Thursday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. …