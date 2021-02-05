 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

For the drive home in Albany: Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Albany folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.

