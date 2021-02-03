Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Albany will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We will see some morning fog. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
