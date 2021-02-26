 Skip to main content
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Friday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Albany could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.

