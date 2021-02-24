Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

This evening's outlook for Albany: Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Albany folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.