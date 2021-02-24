This evening's outlook for Albany: Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Albany folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
