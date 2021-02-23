Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.