For the drive home in Albany: Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
