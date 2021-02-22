 Skip to main content
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

For the drive home in Albany: Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.

