Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

This evening in Albany: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

