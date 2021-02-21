This evening in Albany: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Yo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecas…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's…
Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Winds sho…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. S…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The forecas…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 39. We'll see a…