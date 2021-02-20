Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Albany will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
