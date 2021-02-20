 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Albany will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News