Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

For the drive home in Albany: Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.

