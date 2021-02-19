 Skip to main content
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.

