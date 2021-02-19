Albany's evening forecast: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Yo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 39. We'll see a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Winds sho…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. S…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Outdoo…