Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.

