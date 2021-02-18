Albany's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Yo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 39. We'll see a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today.…
Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 …
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. S…
For the drive home in Albany: A mixture of winter precipitation this evening. Then snow mixing with rain at times overnight. Low 31F. Winds N …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Winds sho…