Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Albany folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

