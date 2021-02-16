This evening in Albany: A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Winds sho…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Yo…
Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. T…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 39. We'll see a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today.…
Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degr…
For the drive home in Albany: A mixture of winter precipitation this evening. Then snow mixing with rain at times overnight. Low 31F. Winds N …