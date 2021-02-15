Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

For the drive home in Albany: Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Albany will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.