This evening's outlook for Albany: Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
