This evening in Albany: Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
