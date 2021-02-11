 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Albany: Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News