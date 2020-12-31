Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Albany folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.