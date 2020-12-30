 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Albany will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

