WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High 86F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
THURSDAY: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
FRIDAY: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High around 90F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
SUNDAY: Sunny, high 91F. Night - Clear, low 59F.
MONDAY: Sunny, high 89F. Night - Clear, low 58F.
TUESDAY: Sunny, high 87F. Night - Clear, low 57F.
