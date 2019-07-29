WEDNESDAYSunny skies. High 86F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAYSome clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAYSunshine and clouds mixed. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAYSunny skies. High around 90F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Clear. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny, high 91F. Night - Clear, low 59F.

MONDAY: Sunny, high 89F. Night - Clear, low 58F.

TUESDAY: Sunny, high 87F. Night - Clear, low 57F.

Source: www.wunderground.com

