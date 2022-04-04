Wednesday: Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 59F. Winds light and variable. Night - Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.

Saturday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Sunday: A few showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Overcast with showers at times. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Monday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Night - Cloudy with a few showers. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a few showers. High 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0