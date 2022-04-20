Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain likely. High 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.