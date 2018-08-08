It's been said the eyes are the windows to the soul. We use them to view the world, and the world uses them to view us back. When there is something striking about a person’s or animal's eyes, it's hard not to notice.
For that reason, it's pretty likely that you've witnessed a strange genetic phenomena called Heterochromia Iridium. You will most often see this genetic trait in Siberian Huskies, and various canine breeds (especially those with Merle coats), as well as Turkish Van, Turkish Angora, and Khao Manee cats, and a few other species such as pinto colored horses.
So, what is Heterochromia Iridium? By definition, it's a genetic effect causing one eye to be colored differently than the other. Specifically, it's an abnormal level of melanin in the iris. More melanin creates a darker eye color, the absence thus leaves a lighter hue.
Heterochromia comes in three patterns. There is complete, where there is one pale eye and a different colored one such as brown, yellow, or green. This is often seen in Huskies and Australian Shepherds. Another variant is called segmented heterochromia, where there's only a section of different coloration among the otherwise normally colored iris. The third type is called central and is identified by streaks of different color that radiate outward from the center of the eye, often in contrast to the primary color. This type of Heterochromia Iridium is reported to occur mostly in humans rather than other species.
Considering our common house pets have anywhere from 38-78 chromosomes that make up their genes, it's no wonder some unusual and fascinating animals are created from their different expressions.
