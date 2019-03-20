The West Albany High water polo teams will be offering a clinic for all youth ages 6-16. The clinic is the 21st annual “Give Back to the Sport” and will be held at the Albany Community Pool from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. The clinic starts on April 2 and runs for three weeks. The cost is $15.
Newcomers to the sport will learn the proper technique for passing and catching, four different ways to shoot a ball, how to tread water and offensive and defensive strategies.
To sign up, go to the Albany Community Pool front desk or call the pool at 541-967-4521. For more information, contact Rob Nelke at 541-979-3236 or Rob Romancier at 541-967-4521.