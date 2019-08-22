If you like working with animals whether it’s helping kitties and dogs learn to socialize with others, working with community outreach, providing foster care, helping to raise funds, teaching others, cleaning or tackling yard work, you are in luck! SafeHaven Humane Society has something for everyone when it comes to volunteer opportunities.
There are some specific qualifications in order to volunteer at SafeHaven. First, unless you have an adult come with you, all volunteers must be 16 years old or older. Volunteers also have to be able to commit to volunteering. Because some of the work might include working directly with animals, a volunteer must be able to bend, twist, lift, squat and stand for extended periods. All volunteers must have a positive attitude toward staff, animals, other volunteers and the general public.
According to Katie Bateman, the humane education and volunteer coordinator at SafeHaven Humane Society, all volunteers need to attend an orientation where all volunteer positions are discussed. Because SafeHaven operates on limited funds, volunteers are asked to purchase their own T shirt or apron as well as a nametag if they are volunteering in the cat area or doing general volunteering. If they are working with dogs, they will need to purchase a leash. All of the supplies are needed before a volunteer “works” their first shift and are available to purchase at orientation.
SafeHaven has a small staff so volunteers are extremely important to the organization’s ability to give the animals the attention they need. Katie said that there are a number of long-term volunteers who are very dedicated to SafeHaven and the animals they serve. “When we get very busy, we always know we can call them.”
Groups, either adult or youth, are also invited to volunteer at SafeHaven. Some of the areas groups often volunteer for involve shelter beautification, cleaning, animal socialization and other special projects. Groups should contact Katie two weeks before they want to come to the shelter to volunteer to ensure there are projects available.
SafeHaven also encourages people to become foster parents to animals who are in need of specialized care, such as pregnant or nursing dogs or cats, bottle-fed kittens or puppies, injured animals and those who need a bit more one-on-one socialization time. As with the other volunteer opportunities at SafeHaven, there is an application to complete as well as a foster care agreement potential fosters will need to read and sign.
Katie said SafeHaven welcomes new volunteers. If you are interested in taking the next step or just want a bit more information, contact Katie. She will be more than happy to help you! Please call Katie at 541-926-2924, ext. 111.