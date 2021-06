Members of the Lebanon Union High School class of 1968 have an ongoing tradition of tending to the graves of friends killed in the Vietnam War, as well as other classmates and those with ties to the graduating class.

The tradition has grown, to the point where 14 classmates and their families are now a part of the ongoing maintenance of the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lebanon.

This video captures some of their activities and thoughts leading up to Memorial Day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0