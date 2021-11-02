Veterans Day Events (Nov. 2)

Reverse Veterans Day Parade, 12:30 p.m., Albany. This year, because of COVID-19 concerns, the parade will take on a different form. Instead of the usual route, veterans and floats will be hosted by sponsors at sites around the city. Participants will use a map — either a hard copy or online version — to find the various locations. Maps will be available on the Albany Visitors Association phone app, Albany Explorer, or in hard copy at the YMCA, the Albany Visitors Association and other locations. To add to the fun, special objects will be placed at some of the stops. Find them all and be entered in a raffle for prizes. Participants can also vote for their favorite float, either online or in person. This year’s theme is “Every Day Is Veterans Day,” which is a quote from Jim Willis. Willis spent many hours helping veterans, including a stint as director of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, and was a major player in the creation of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon. Willis, A U.S. Air Force veteran, died this past June at 78.