The summer movie season has entered into high-gear with the arrival of the seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie followed by the "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" showdown on July 21.

Here's a look at what is coming to the box office.

July 14

"Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part I" (Paramount, theaters, on July 12): Tom Cruise? Death-defying stunts in Venice? The return of Kittridge? What more do you need?

"Theater Camp" (Searchlight, theaters): Musical theater nerds (and comedy fans) will delight in this loving satire of a childhood institution, with Ben Platt and Molly Gordon.

"The Miracle Club" (Sony Pictures Classics, theaters): Lifetime friends (Kathy Bates, Maggie Smith, Agnes O'Casey) in a small Dublin community in 1967 dream of a trip to Lourdes, a town in France where miracles are supposed to happen. Laura Linney co-stars.

"20 Days in Mariupol" (in theaters in New York): AP's Mstyslav Chernov directs this documentary, a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS "Frontline," about the first weeks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in which Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, and field producer Vasilisa Stepanenko, became the only international journalists operating in the city. Their coverage won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service.

"Afire" (Janus Films, theaters): This drama from German director Christian Petzold is set at a vacation home by the Baltic Sea where tensions rise between a writer, a photographer and a mysterious guest (Paula Beer) as a wildfire looms.

"They Cloned Tyrone" (Netflix): John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx lead this mystery caper.

July 21

"Oppenheimer" (Universal, theaters): Christopher Nolan takes audiences into the mind of the "father of the atomic bomb," J. Robert Oppenheimer ( Cillian Murphy ) as he and his peers build up to the trinity test at Los Alamos.

"Barbie" (Warner Bros., theaters): Margot Robbie plays the world's most famous doll (as do many others) opposite Ryan Gosling's Ken in Greta Gerwig's comedic look at their perfect world.

"Stephen Curry: Underrated" (Apple TV+): Peter Nicks directs a documentary about the four-time NBA champion.

"The Beanie Bubble" (in select theaters; on Apple TV+ on July 28): Zach Galifianakis stars as the man behind Beanie Babies in this comedic drama, co-starring Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan.

July 28

"Haunted Mansion" (Disney, theaters): A Disney ride comes to life in with the help of Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson and Danny DeVito.

"Talk to Me" (A24, theaters): A group of friends conjure spirits in this horror starring Sophie Wilde and Joe Bird.

"Happiness for Beginners" (Netflix, on July 27): Ellie Kemper is a newly divorced woman looking to shake things up.

"Sympathy for the Devil" (RLJE Films): Joel Kinnaman is forced to drive a mysterious gunman (Nicolas Cage) in this thriller.

"Kokomo City" (Magnolia): A documentary following four Black transgender sex workers. One of the subjects, Koko Da Doll, was shot and killed in April.

August 4

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" (Paramount, theaters): This animated movie puts the teenage back in the equation with a very funny voice cast including Seth Rogen and John Cena as Bebop and Rocksteady.

"Shortcomings" (Sony Pictures Classics, theaters): Randall Park directs this adaptation of Adrian Tomine's graphic novel about Asian American friends in the Bay Area starring Sherry Cola as Alice, Ally Maki as Miko and Justin H. Min as Ben.

"Meg 2: The Trench" (Warner Bros., theaters): Jason Statham is back fighting sharks.

"Passages" (Mubi): The relationship of a longtime couple (Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw) is thrown when one begins an affair with a woman (Adèle Exarchopoulos).

"A Compassionate Spy" (Magnolia): Steve James' documentary about the youngest physicist on the Manhattan Project who fed information to the Soviets.

"Dreamin' Wild" (Roadside Attractions, theaters): Casey Affleck stars in this film about musical duo Donnie and Joe Emerson.

"Problemista" (A24, theaters): Julio Torres plays an aspiring toy designer in this surreal comedy co-starring Tilda Swinton that he also wrote, directed and produced.