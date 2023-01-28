Do you like kitties with bunny-soft fur who are very affectionate? Well, that's Trixie. She's mellow and likes being around... View on PetFinder
Trixie
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany police officer was injured by flying glass during a shooting in North Albany on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, according to a Benton …
Police obtained a search warrant and called in the Linn County Regional SWAT Team to assist due to the suspect's history.
Another apartment complex is in the works.
UPDATE: An affidavit alleges the suspect purposefully aimed at an officer's head.
During the trial, the now-13-year-old’s face reddened and eyes filled with tears because he is “haunted” by abuse from nearly a decade ago, the prosecutor said.
These two facilities are on their way; what they mean for the local economy.
Sweet Home opened its first low-barrier shelter for people experiencing homelessness, the only one of its kind in East Linn County.
Their daughter died at a home in Albany while her parents failed to watch the girl and her two minor siblings.
The defendant was living with the victim, an in-law who called for police after a heated argument morphed into a knife attack.
The cities' lobbying arm coordinated a big conference this week. Here's what's on the minds of the state's municipal leaders.