Veronica Owen loves reptiles, bearded dragons in particular. In fact she is so enamored with bearded dragons that, two decades ago, she decided to open a rescue operation specifically dedicated to bearded dragons.
She originally wasn’t a bearded dragon lover. In fact, it was by chance that she became one. She was at a fair where a young girl had a 4-H booth displaying a variety of reptiles. When the girl asked which reptile Veronica would like to hold, she said she shrugged and let the girl decide.
One look at the light yellow colored male dragon and Veronica was hooked.
“I held him for a few minutes and he looked up at me, then closed his eyes as I gently massaged his back. I fell in love.” That was in 1996.
Egor was Veronica’s first bearded dragon. She purchased him from a large chain pet store. “I was given incorrect info on keeping him,” she said. Without being able to find much online (this was the late 1990s), Veronica didn’t really know how to care for or what to feed her new pet. Egor loved to eat corn, broccoli and carrots, which Veronica later learned, could cause health issues if too much was eaten. He developed Metabolic Bone Disease (MBD), a weakening of the bones, and died at a year old.
Several years later, with thoughts of Egor on her mind, Veronica decided she wanted to teach others about bearded dragons and how to care for them. “I was hooked on beardies and determined to help educate others on their care.” She started her Beautiful Dragons website and learned everything she could about bearded dragons. “Then I started rescuing shortly after when I realized there was a need.” That was 20 years ago. Since then, she estimates she has rescued approximately 500 reptiles.
Veronica loves beardies, in part because of their personalities. “They are one of the most personable reptiles out there! They have their own unique personalities and are each so different,” she said of the bearded dragon.
She runs Beautiful Dragons rescue out of her home. It is a no-kill, nonbreeding rescue that is dedicated to saving abandoned, neglected and abused reptiles, primarily in the Willamette Valley. She does place reptiles but only in prescreened homes where the people are well-educated and loving. “We verbally screen applicants,” she said.
Currently, Veronica also has three adult ball python snakes looking for good homes. “Experience preferred,” she added. The adoption fee is $35.
Like most rescue organizations, Beautiful Dragons relies on donations to sustain their efforts. To donate supplies such as cages, bulbs, furnishings and supplements, send an email to beautifuldragonsrescue@yahoo.com. If you stop in Reptopia at 225 SW Second Ave. in downtown Albany, there is a special jar by the register to leave monetary donations.