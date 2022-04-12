The thrill of completing the Corvallis Half Marathon

The Corvallis Half Marathon returned in full with about 850 registered runners on Saturday, April 9.

For a precious few, the event included the thrill of victory. For many participants, there was the agony of the feet, and maybe calf cramps, bum knees, tight hamstrings or balky backs.

But nearly 700 runners experienced the glory of crossing the finish line at the end of the test of endurance, and perhaps celebrated with a beverage afterward.

Residents lined up along the route to cheer for family and friends that trained for months to complete the 13.1-mile course, which went through the Oregon State University campus and Bald Hill Natural Area.

Organizers canceled the Corvallis Half Marathon in 2020 under coronavirus-related precautions and brought back a hybrid virtual run with a smaller in-person turnout in 2021. But Saturday brought a return to a more traditional format for the event.

Here's another look at the action from the Corvallis Half Marathon. And subscribers can go online to see even more images in a photo gallery on our websites.

