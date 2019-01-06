Our most-viewed stories from 2018 include plenty of articles from the police beat.
Not all of these stories would be picked as one of our most important articles of the year. But these are the articles, the data shows, that our readers chose for themselves. The headlines are the ones that were published with the stories on the website.
Gazette-Times
No. 1 — Fight closes downtown Corvallis street
A downtown Corvallis street was closed the afternoon of Dec. 17 while police investigated a physical altercation that included a neo-Nazi agitator.
No. 2 — Two arrested in fatal shooting near Blodgett
Jim Dandee Morris, 55, and Julie Ann Thurman, 51, face murder and other charges for the May 21 death of Wesley Newell and the shooting of Cassandra J. Wilhelm.
No. 3 — Teen killed in early morning crash
Colby Shane Waters-Jackson, 17, of North Albany was killed in an early morning crash on June 1 on Cascade Heights Drive NW in Albany. According to police, speed and alcohol were contributing factors.
No. 4 — Volunteers picking up trash along Highway 20 in Philomath struck in fatal hit-and-run
Robert Ozretich, 70, of Corvallis, was picking up trash on Jan. 13, and he died after being struck by a pickup that fled the scene. The driver, Ricky Ray Ferguson of Toledo, was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison in June, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and other charges.
No. 5 — Thousands join March for Our Lives Corvallis
Students organized the March for Our Lives Corvallis, a gun violence protest that occurred on March 24. March volunteers estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people participated.
No. 6 — Corvallis women's march draws thousands
A river of people flowed through the streets of Corvallis on the afternoon of Jan. 20 for the Women’s March Corvallis. Organizers estimated more than 3,000 people attended the march.
No. 7 — Child dies at Timberhill Athletic Club
Details initially were slim, but it was later revealed that a 5-year-old boy drowned in the athletic club’s outdoor pool during a kid’s summer camp conducted by Timberhill employees.
No. 8 — OSU student in distress jumps from residence hall window
In late-April, an Oregon State University student barricaded himself inside his residence hall room, set fire to the room, and then jumped out of his fifth-floor window as officers attempted to get inside. The student was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
9 — CLT panel in Peavy Hall fails
OSU investigated the March 14 failure of a massive cross-laminated timber panel in the new Peavy Hall. No one was hurt, but the failure caused construction delays for months and raised questions about the reliability of CLTs and other types of mass timber technology.
No. 10 — South Albany grad leaves "The Voice"
Cody Ray Raymond, a graduate of South Albany High School, competed on "The Voice" and wowed audiences. However, in a Facebook post in late October, Cody thanked his fans, but said that due to personal matters, his journey on the television show had come to an end.
Democrat-Herald
No. 1 - Teen killed in early morning crash
Waters-Jackson’s death, the No. 3 story for the GT, was the top story for Linn County editions.
No. 2 - Albany woman dies in crash at Seven Mile Lane, Tangent Drive
Motorcyclist Sarah Watson, 22, of Albany, was killed in a collision at the intersection of Tangent Drive and Seven Mile Lane on May 14. Authorities said a car on Tangent Drive didn’t come to a complete stop and continued through the intersection, colliding with Watson's motorcycle.
No. 3 - Albany couple accused of kidnapping
An Albany couple were accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in late January — reportedly over missing marijuana they believed she had stolen. Natasha Loftis was sentenced to more than three years in prison and Daniel Quinlan was sentenced to four years in prison.
No. 4 - Pedestrian struck, killed on Pacific Boulevard overpass
A pedestrian was struck and killed by at least one vehicle while trying to cross the Pacific Boulevard overpass in Albany the night of Dec. 18. Carlos Romero-Santiago was 67.
No. 5 - Three juveniles detained after lockdown
Three juveniles were taken into custody on May 18 in connection with reports of a firearm on the Lebanon High School campus. The incident sent many in the city into a panic, with worried parents rushing to schools to pick up their children.
No. 6 - Two killed, two hurt in separate logging accidents
On the same morning in late October, the area received a cruel reminder of the dangers of logging. Hector Rodarte, 27, of Monmouth was killed south of Alsea off of Lobster Valley Road. Thomas Gene Nelson, 48, of Scio, was killed near Thomas Creek Road, outside Lyons.
No. 7 - Two teens charged with murder plot
In late October, a 14-year-old North Albany boy was detained in an alleged plot to kill his parents with the help of a 13-year-old friend. The boy reportedly wanted to give his parents sleeping pills and then set their house on fire.
No. 8 - South Albany students vote on new mascot
In May, South Albany High School students began voting on the team name that would replace "Rebels." Students had five new mascots from which to choose, but a sixth option emerged victorious, and South Albany is now known as the RedHawks.
No. 9 - South Albany grad leaves "The Voice"
Raymond was popular in Albany, too, of course.
No. 10 - Tangent farmer had massive injuries from confrontation, was left outside and died
Tangent-area farm mechanic Donald Whisenhunt allegedly died due to injuries from a physical confrontation the night of Sept. 20 with his relative, Chad Cheever. Cheever was initially charged with manslaughter, but on New Year's Eve, he was charged with murder by abuse.