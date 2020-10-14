The E: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion: Majestic Theatre takes on new roles

The council also recommended emphasizing training for all staff and volunteers that’s focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. When choosing a particular play or other performance, the emphasis will be on whether the benefit of the artistic presentation outweighs any potential harm to an audience member from a historically marginalized community.

Douglas said she sees that effort as the biggest and most practical change.

“Specifically, we will be having workshops on topics such as cultural appropriation, empathy and perspective taking, and navigating bias,” she said via email. “It’s important because anyone who espouses to be a part of an arts community that is equitable should want to be doing the work to make that vision come to fruition.”

Programming and procedures will change, too, said Rachel Kohler, a member of the council.

One goal is to choose more varied stories about characters and issues, but another is to revamp the way traditional works are done, Kohler said. For instance, except for, say, “Othello,” there’s no reason why Shakespeare’s characters can’t be multigender, multiethnic or multi-abled.

To that end, directors writing audition information are being asked to be very clear when identities matter — and when they don’t.