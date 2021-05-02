The best tacos in the mid-valley

Cinco de Mayo, or May 5, is sometimes mistaken for “Mexican Independence Day,” but it’s actually a minor holiday down in Mexico that celebrates a victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

In the United States, Cinco de Mayo has become synonymous with tacos and Mexican food and drink, which means mid-Willamette Valley residents may be on the hunt for restaurants and more.

In honor of Cinco de Mayo celebrations, here’s a list of the top-ranked Mexican restaurants and taco joints in Linn and Benton counties. We've included both authentic eateries owned by Hispanic families and white-owned establishments directly inspired by Latin American cuisine and ingredients.

Rankings are from reviews on Yelp as of Sunday afternoon. Only restaurants with reviews averaging 4 stars were considered.

From Albany and Corvallis, we chose three restaurants each. Then we picked restaurants from Lebanon, Sweet Home, and Philomath, the next largest towns in the area.

We’ve also added for your dining pleasure two businesses without numerous reviews that our foodie friends are absolutely raving about right now.