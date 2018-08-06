Must Love Paws 03
Moose stands watch over a tennis ball at Must Love Paws in Corvallis.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Page 2 — Welcome to All About Pets

Page 4 — Natural disaster preparedness includes our pets

Page 5 — In the words of Bob Barker, spay and neuter

Page 6 — Acupuncture for pets

Page 7 — Feline AIDS requires education and management

Page 8 — Equine Assisted Therapy celebrates 50 years in the making

Page 9 — Beardies have quite the following

Page 10 — Animal assisted therapy could be just what the doctor orders

Page 11 — We’ve all seen eyes like these

Page 12 — Local adoption welcomes support

Page 13 — Parrots prove both beautiful and interactive

Page 14 — CBD for pets

Page 15 - An unexpected source for an entertaining pet

Page 16 - Tick treatment requires appropriate action

Page 17 — Rabbits rank as the third most abandoned animal in America

Page 18 — Pet insurance is becoming more mainstream

Page 19 — Fresh food options for your dog

Page 20 — The rise of the robo pet

Page 21 — Warning: Blue-green algae bloom detected

Page 22 — Anal gland care: A necessary yuck

Page 23 — House pigs may be the perfect pet

Page 24 — Albany resident shares story of a need for canine prosthetics

Page 25 — Llamas – The friends we didn’t know we needed

Page 26 — Raw diets for dogs is a growing trend

Page 27 — Enjoy a “pet” you can only view outside

Page 28 — Sugar gliders prove to be low maintenance, interactive

Page 29 — Pet related pot toxicity on the rise

Page 30 — Mid-Valley resident reminisces about a hedgehog

Page 31 — Truffle – Sniffing out gold

