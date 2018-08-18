SWEET HOME — Registration dates have been scheduled for the Sweet Home School District.
Students in Sweet Home who have not previously registered at Foster, Hawthorne, Holley and Oak Heights elementary schools can do so from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 and from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 22 and 23.
Parents of kindergartners and first-graders enrolling in school for the first time are asked to bring an official document showing proof of date of birth and current immunization records.
Sweet Home Junior High will assist seventh- and eighth-graders students new to the district, including at Sweet Home Charter School, from noon to 6 pm. Monday, Aug. 27. An open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, to meet teachers, tour the school and pick up class schedules.
For Sweet Home High School, registration takes place from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, for freshmen and sophomores, and from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, for juniors and seniors. All students can register from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23.
Students new to the high school must meet with a counselor prior to registration. Call the guidance office at 541-367-7155 for more information.