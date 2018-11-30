SWARM, Albany's combined high school robotics team, is looking for a new home for Christmas.
Well, not necessarily this Christmas. The team has an agreement with xxxx for xxxx, said SWARM mentor Robin Hobbensiefken. But after that, it's likely the robotics team will be scrounging for space again.
The 35-member team is made up of students from both South and West Albany high schools, thus its name: South West Albany Robotics Maniacs. Students who participate in online education programs also compete on the team.
Right now, SWARM is getting ready for its building and competition season, which kicks off Jan. 5. Team members are using an old Coastal Farms building adjacent to the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA.
The team had an agreement with the Y that stated it would move out with 30 days' notice. That's now been given, as the Y has plans for the space, Hobbensiefken said.
"We're looking for a home," he said.
Katie Miller, operations director for the YMCA, said she didn't have concrete details about plans for the space, but confirmed the team had been asked to go.
"We were sorry about the change for SWARM, but we have a possible opportunity for the space and wanted to make sure we gave SWARM appropriate notice," she said. "We are working with them to hopefully house them in a different space."
SWARM is looking for a space of at least 2,000 square feet, with electricity, and preferably with heat and restroom access, Hobbensiefken said.
The team needs room to design, build, program, store and practice with its robot, which it retools every year to meet the specifics of the competition season.
Team members meet weekly during much of the school year, but daily and on weekends during the build and competition season, which is roughly January through March.
Hobbensiefken said ideally, a new location for SWARM would have three elements: enough space for work and practice drills, a long-term use agreement and a location where the team could store a shipping container it received as a donation from Boeing. The container, which Riteway Electric wired for lighting, contains shelving a team member built as an Eagle Scout project and is used as storage for the robot and component parts.
Last year's robot, a lawn mower-sized contraption dubbed "Otis," earned the team an invitation to the FIRST robotics world championship in Houston, Texas. It was the first time Albany has been represented on that particular stage since 2010.
