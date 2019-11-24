Stone Soup is hosting its annual free Thanksgiving Day meal at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. in Corvallis.
Featured will be turkey with all the trimmings, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry and rolls prepared by community volunteers under the direction of lead cook Steve Chovanec. The Corvallis High School Choir has donated the 50 pies.
Stone Soup, which was organized in 1982 at St. Mary, is a Corvallis-based nonprofit that provides free meals 365 days a year at either St. Mary or the First Christian Church. Those who wish to volunteer with the group should email stonesouphelp@gmail.com. Those seeking information on the group’s activities and meal sites and times should visit www.stonesoupcorvallis.org.