UO football: Ducks land top linebackers

Mario Cristobal and his staff were in the mood for high-fives on Wednesday morning.

Oregon made another splash during the early signing period by landing two five-star linebacker recruits — Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell — to headline the 2020 class.

So far 19 prospects have signed national letters-of-intent to play at Oregon with two other players verbally committed to the program.

The current crop is ranked 12th nationally by Rivals and 18th by 247Sports.

Flowe, the highest-ranked uncommitted recruit entering signing day, decided to fly with the Ducks instead of Alabama, Clemson, USC and a list of other traditional powers.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Flowe is the top overall prospect from California. Oregon signed Pac-12 defensive freshman of the year Kayvon Thibodeaux, California’s top 2019 prospect, a year ago.

Sewell is the younger brother of Outland Trophy winner Penei Sewell. He is the No. 2 prospect at his position nationally behind Flowe and the top-ranked prospect from Utah.

Oregon entered the early signing period, which runs through Friday, with 22 verbal commitments and a projected 2020 class ranked 12th by Rivals and 16th by 247Sports.