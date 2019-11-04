{{featured_button_text}}
West-CHS soccer

Corvallis High's Olivia Amoth, left, and West Albany's Jenna Sally battle for the ball in their showdown last week, won the Spartans, who are the No. 2 seed in the postseason. West is seeded sixth. Both teams are home on Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

GIRLS

All games on Tuesday

5A

(16) The Dalles at (1) Crescent Valley

TIME: 4:30 p.m.

RECORDS: The Dalles 6-6-1; Crescent Valley 11-2-1

NOTES: The Raiders are the reigning state champions but finished in a tie for second with West Albany after falling to the Bulldogs and tying Corvallis. … The Dalles were third in the Intermountain Conference and had allowed four more goals than they have scored (36-32).

(15) Hillsboro at (2) Corvallis

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

RECORDS: Hillsboro 5-7-2; Corvallis 11-1-2

NOTES: The Spartans won the Mid-Willamette Conference and have allowed just seven goals this season while scoring 61. Hillsboro was fourth in the Northwest Oregon Conference and has posted six shutouts.

(11) Ashland at (6) West Albany

TIME: 6 p.m.

RECORDS: Ashland 7-5-2; West Albany 8-3-1

NOTES: West Albany has a win over No. 1 seed Crescent Valley and dropped a tough 3-2 decision to No. 2 Corvallis in its last game. The Bulldogs made the semifinal last season. Ashland finished fourth in the Midwestern League and has outscored opponents 35-12.

4A

(11) Henley at (6) Philomath

TIME: 2:30 p.m.

RECORDS: Henley 6-5-4; Philomath 9-2-3

NOTES: The Warriors won the Oregon West Conference and has scored 53 goals while allowing 12. Henley was third in the Skyline Conference and is 4-1-1 in its last five.

3A/2A/1A

(12) Douglas and (5) Santiam Christian

TIME: 6 p.m.

RECORDS: Douglas 6-3-4; Santiam Christian 12-0-2

NOTES: Santiam Christian has been the stingiest team in 3A/2A/1A allowing just five goals. The Eagles are also the only team not to have suffered a loss. Douglas is 3-0-2 in its last five and has scored 20 goals and allowed 17.

BOYS

All games on Wednesday

5A

(9) Churchill at (8) Corvallis

TIME: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Churchill 9-3-2; Corvallis 8-6

NOTES: The Spartans are the No. 8 seed despite winning the Mid-Willamette Conference title because they had to forfeit four games early in the season. Corvallis has four shutouts in its last five games. Churchill was third in the Midwestern League but is just 2-2 in its last four.

(10) West Albany at (7) Hood River

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

RECORDS: West Albany 9-4-2; Hood River 9-4-2

NOTES: The Bulldogs had a chance to claim the Mid-Willamette Conference title but dropped a tough 1-0 decision to Corvallis the last time out. West has eight shutouts in the season. Hood River win the Intermountain Conference but is coming off a 3-2 loss to The Dalles.

(12) South Albany at (5) Hillsboro 6-4-4

TIME: 6 p.m.

RECORDS: South Albany 7-5-1; Hillsboro 6-4-4

NOTES: The teams played earlier this year and Hillsboro came away with a 3-1 win. The Spartans finished fourth in the Northwest Oregon Conference but are the No. 5 seed. The RedHawks finished fifth in the Mid-Willamette Conference and are 0-2-1 in their last three. 

3A/2A/1A

(9) U. Valley Christian at (8) Santiam Christian

TIME: 6 p.m.

RECORDS: Umpqua Valley Christian 12-3; Santiam Christian 11-2-1

NOTES: Both teams sport impressive records. The Eagles are 8-0-1 in their last nine after dropping two straight. UVC has outscored its opponents 27-3 in the last five.

