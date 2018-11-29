Corvallis won nine events on the girls side and five on the boys Thursday to sweep a pair of Mid-Willamette Conference swimming duals with South Albany at Osborne Aquatics Center.
Tivi Salcido won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly and had legs on two winning relays to lead the Spartan girls to a 173-93 victory. Teammate Ana Minu-Sepehr won the 200 freestyle and swam on two first-place relays.
South’s Mickayla Timberlake was first in the 100 freestyle and swam on the winning 200 medley relay.
Nic Ashland led the Corvallis boys with wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke and a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay. South’s Nathaniel Young won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Girls basketball
McKenzie Kosmicki had 20 points and West Albany had 11 3-pointers Wednesday in its 67-54 home win against Willamette.
Carley Robb and Lexie Stinson each added 12 points, Maddy Rice nine and Lyndsay Bailey eight. Robb had a team-high four 3-pointers and Kosmicki three.
Taylor Smith led Willamette with 20 points.
The Bulldogs (1-0) play Friday at Sandy.
Wrestling
LEBANON — Eight Sweet Home wrestlers went undefeated Wednesday as the Huskies swept three matches at the Dick Weisbrodt Duals.
Kyle Watkins (106 pounds), Robert Watkins (132), Jackson Royer (138), Travis Thorpe (152), Boe Baxter (160), Hayden McDonald (170), Nich James (182) and Nick Rice (195) all won three matches. Robert Watkins, Royer, Baxter and James all had three pins.
The Huskies defeated Woodburn 75-3, South Albany 71-12 and Tigard 60-21. South's Logan Bond (120) and Jace Muntz (126) had pins against Sweet Home.
Saturday, South Albany is at Oregon City's Tyrone S. Woods invitational and Sweet Home is at Cascade's Perry Burlison tournament.